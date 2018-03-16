Benji is back for a new generation

Netflix

Dogs: You either love them or are some kind of monster. Assuming you're not heartless, you might be interested in Netflix's newest original film, "Benji." Netflix also added several other Benji films including the original 1974 version, "Benji: Off the Leash" and "For the Love of Benji."

Netflix also added a new comedy special from Ricky Gervais entitled "Humanity." Oddly enough, one of the bits in the special is about dogs. That does not guarantee you will enjoy it.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: HBO added one of the best Christmas movies ever made, "Die Hard," as well as two of its sequels. You also have the rest of the month to watch "Platoon" on HBO Now because it goes offline on March 31.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

'Benji,' Ricky Gervais and a bunch of movies to watch this weekend Your browser does not support the audio element.

