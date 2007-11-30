Benefit Saturday for stricken Survival Research Labs crew member

In September, after the Survival Research Labs show at Amsterdam's Robodock festival, tragedy struck.

One of the group's crew members, Todd Blair, was involved in an accident, and ended up in a coma, where he lay for weeks.

Survival Research Labs

Recently, he's had some improvement, according to a blog chronicling his recovery, but he still remains in very bad shape.

Additionally, his medical bills have added up, and so SRL is hosting a fundraising benefit Saturday in San Francisco.

Called the Blue + Green Ball, the benefit will be at 8pm at San Francisco's SOMArts gallery, the site of countless countercultural gatherings, including tonight's Flaming Lotus Girls fundraiser. By coincidence, the Flaming Lotus Girls also performed at Robodock in September.

To many, SRL is controversial for its usage of wild, chaotic machines that spew fire and which wield destructive power and raise the decibel levels beyond what many can handle. But the group is revered the world-over. And regardless of how one feels about their art, we can surely all sympathize with Blair and his friends and family.

So if you happen to be in the San Francisco area Saturday, please consider dropping by. Or if you can't, consider donating directly to the Todd Blair Recovery Fund.