Jeopardy host Alex Trebek died Sunday morning at age 80, the show confirmed. "Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the official Jeopardy account tweeted. "Thank you, Alex."

Last year, Trebek posted a video on Twitter and YouTube telling fans he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but that he remained hopeful. "Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," Trebek said.

Trebek hosted the long-running Jeopardy series since 1984, and his contract was to continue through 2023. New Jeopardy episodes hosted by Trebek will continue to air through Dec. 25. His last day in the studio was Oct. 29.

"He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years," Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. "Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host Jeopardy was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness and his professionalism will be with all of us forever."

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020

In January, when Trebek was asked by Entertainment Weekly what he wanted to say on his final episode of Jeopardy, he said, "I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, 'Don't ask me who's going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I'm sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me for the past 30-odd years, then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye."

As expected, many of Trebek's friends, colleagues, and past contestants showed their love for the game show host on social media.

"Alex wasn't just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I'm grateful for every minute I got to spend with him," legendary Jeopardy contestant Ken Jennings tweeted on Sunday. Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak on the US game show Jeopardy with 74 wins.

I was on JEOPARDY! twice. In 1998 I was on the first ever Back to School special. Alex Trebek was so nice to 15+ 10-11 year olds — my nightmare.



"I was on Jeopardy twice. In 1998 I was on the first-ever Back to School special," former contestant Kendra James tweeted. Alex Trebek was so nice to 15+ 10-11 year-olds -- my nightmare. I wore a too shiny silver shirt from Limited Too, which Alex kept joking (kindly) about needing sunglasses to look at. RIP."

"So sad to hear of the passing of my friend Alex Trebek," actor Ed Asner tweeted. "He was a fighter and also one of the nicest people on this planet. He has left his mark on the world and in our hearts."

We mourn the loss of #alextrebek -a friend, a colleague, an icon. He graced us with warmth, wit & pure elegance, which is why we welcomed him into our homes night after night, year after year.

"We mourn the loss of Alex Trebek -- a friend, a colleague, an icon. He graced us with warmth, wit and pure elegance, which is why we welcomed him into our homes night after night, year after year. We are deeply saddened for his wife Jean, his family and millions of Jeopardy fans," Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger tweeted.

Fans will have a chance to see Trebek in the upcoming movie Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds.

"Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle," actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted. "He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will."

Other fan tributes to Trebek on Twitter show how much the game show host will be missed. "The greatest quiz show host ever, never to be equaled," wrote Peter Sagal, host of National Public Radio game show Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me. "RIP, Alex Trebek."

This must be what is was like to be a ball player when Babe Ruth or Jackie Robinson died. The greatest quiz show host ever, never to be equaled. RIP, Alex Trebek. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛 pic.twitter.com/autbyxnlcs — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 8, 2020

Saddened to learn of Alex Trebek’s death. I play jeopardy every day on the Echo and love his voice. Seemed like a gracious, kind man. We need more of those. — Sam Riegel (@samriegel) November 8, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Trebek. I was privileged to know him. As you might imagine, he quietly exuded poise, class, intelligence and overflowing warmth whenever he entered a room. He brought knowledge to the masses and made ‘smart’ cool. #RIPAlexTrebek https://t.co/9xpE7iOrku — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) November 8, 2020

My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me ...... condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/3zMFAmpAXT — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek has died. He was a legend and one of the last universally beloved humans on Earth. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 8, 2020

Thank you, Alex Trebek, for inspiring an inquisitive nature in all of us. We are honored to have been a small part of your @jeopardy journey. https://t.co/rXNQM3yjyI — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) November 8, 2020

I am so very very sad. Awful news about someone beloved by millions including myself. A shining example of someone who did something amazingly well for a long long time. RIP to the legend Alex Trebek. https://t.co/7hcwmHL6j3 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek has passed-away at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.



This clip is everything.



Rest, Alex. Rest, sir...pic.twitter.com/zDX75s6Mtd — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 8, 2020

I am truly bereft at the loss of Alex Trebek. He seemed like such a good soul. May he Rest In Peace. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 8, 2020

Rest In Peace, Alex Trebek. Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/MaOtcgvwYb — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) November 8, 2020

Shout out to the time Alex Trebek played one of the Men In Black on THE X-FILES pic.twitter.com/3bJ8osxnIN — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) November 8, 2020

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Alex Trebek this morning. A face and voice that welcomed generations of viewers from household televisions, Trebek will be missed. #InMemoriam



🎨 @Crackedhat pic.twitter.com/TdNooiA1SL — DeviantArt (@DeviantArt) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was also a longtime host of the National Geographic Bee. He will be missed. https://t.co/e2gkjhPM0t — National Geographic (@NatGeo) November 8, 2020

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek seemed like a straight-shooter but he was never afraid to have fun with parodies. His bit on The Simpsons is one of my favorite guest spots ever pic.twitter.com/2o2nzZ1nfT — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) November 8, 2020

Everyone jokes that Dolly Parton is the only person who could unite America but here was Alex Trebek in living rooms and at dinner tables forcing families to stop arguing and reexamine their gaps of intelligence for 40 years — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) November 8, 2020

It was an actual highlight of my professional life when something I wrote was a clue on @Jeopardy. I don't expect that Alex Trebek would have remembered that he and I had that brief intersection of our lives -- he read a lot of clues -- but I remember, and I am glad for it. pic.twitter.com/veOovy42hO — John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 8, 2020

The worst news. So many nights where I would fall asleep watching @Jeopardy My comfort show. Rest in all the peace, Alex Trebek💔 pic.twitter.com/UZWiDpMcCc — Em Harriss (@EmHarriss) November 8, 2020

I watched Jeopardy with my abuelo every night when I was a kid and anytime I came over as an adult. It was my most memorable moments of our time together. Rest in Power Alex Trebek https://t.co/X64cveoPTx — Nelini Stamp 🐺🐜 (@NelStamp) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek made you feel smart and proud, smarter than your dad or your sister or whoever in the never ending family tournament - or ready to reclaim the crown, and he was always on your side, he was part of the family. He was part of ours. — Kate Beaton (@beatonna) November 8, 2020

When a contestant made Alex Trebek choke up pic.twitter.com/Idhzq8xQN6 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 8, 2020

Thank you, Alex Trebek. Elwood City misses you already ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dow9oLvFq1 — Arthur Read (@arthurpbs) November 8, 2020

A: Millions of Americans welcomed this iconic game show host into their homes every night, and he will be sorely missed.



Q: Who is Alex Trebek? https://t.co/rupt8DdCD2 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 8, 2020