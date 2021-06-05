Belmont Stakes 2021: Post time, TV schedule, how to watch without cable

Eight horses will run in the final leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday at the Belmont Stakes. Noticeably absent from the field is Medina Spirit, who failed a drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby and whose trainer, Bob Baffert, is banned from entering horses at both Belmont Park and Churchill Downs. Preakness winner Rombauer is racing in the 1.5-mile Belmont Stakes and has the second-best odds at 3-1, behind 2-1 favorite Essential Quality. You can see all of the Belmont odds here.

The 2021 Belmont Stakes takes place later today and will be broadcast on NBC. Here's how you can watch live without cable.

J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

When does the Belmont Stakes start?

The Belmont Stakes takes place Saturday, June 5. TV coverage starts at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) on NBC. Post time is set for 3:47 p.m. PT (6:47 p.m. ET).

How can I watch the Belmont on TV?



If you don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. The least expensive that doesn't require streaming is to connect an over-the-air antenna to your TV and watch your local NBC station. You could also check out a live TV streaming service, all of which offer free trials and offer NBC. Not every service carries your local NBC station, however, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations but only in a handful of markets. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T Now TVs $70-a-month Plus package includes NBC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

