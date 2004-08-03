BellSouth debuts DirecTV service

BellSouth on Tuesday began offering satellite TV service from DirecTV to its customers. The Atlanta-based carrier is bundling DirecTV into its package of phone service (local, long-distance and wireless) and broadband service for a single fee.

The launch comes nearly a year after BellSouth and DirecTV first announced their partnership, part of a trend among the Baby Bells to add satellite TV to their line-up. The alliances illustrate a defensive move by the regional phone giants to combat the cable industry's success in selling packages of video, voice and broadband Internet service.