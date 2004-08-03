BellSouth debuts DirecTV service

BellSouth on Tuesday began offering satellite TV service from DirecTV to its customers. The Atlanta-based carrier is bundling DirecTV into its package of phone service (local, long-distance and wireless) and broadband service for a single fee.
The launch comes nearly a year after BellSouth and DirecTV first announced their partnership, part of a trend among the Baby Bells to add satellite TV to their line-up. The alliances illustrate a defensive move by the regional phone giants to combat the cable industry's success in selling packages of video, voice and broadband Internet service.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.