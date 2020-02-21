Snag a $10 rice cooker and $20 flip waffle iron on sale at Best Buy -- today only

Best Buy

Where are my weekend warriors at? I'm not talking about reroofing the house (who does that?). No, I'm talking about making mountains of delicious food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. That's how I weekend, and right now Best Buy has two very useful kitchen appliances on major discount -- a Bella Pro Series flip Belgian waffle maker and an Insignia 2.6-quart rice cooker -- that'll help kick those weekend vibes into high gear.

Let's start with the waffle maker, also known as the easiest way to make kids smile on a Saturday morning (well, that and giving them free rein with the iPad). The Bella Pro Series flip waffle maker is down to less than $20 from its original $50. The Bella is simple and safe to use, so the kids can help. Plus, this model has custom browning options and a rotating design so they cook evenly (huge for waffles), and the surface is coated is with nonstick, scratch-resistant ceramic for easy cleanup (also huge for waffles).

Then there's this nifty Insignia 2.6 rice cooker. Rice is one of the hardest things to get exactly right -- precise measurements and timing and what-not -- but a rice cooker takes the guesswork out of the equation and this particular model won't steal much cupboard or countertop space from the rest of your appliance arsenal. Right now the handy rice cooker is down 50% to less than $10, but only for today.

Best Buy offers free shipping if you get the cart up and over $30 (if you get these two items together, for example). Or order online and choose free, easy pick-up at a local brick-and-mortar and get cooking later today.