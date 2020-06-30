This sleek 6-slice toaster is 50% off at Best Buy

If your toaster oven has a solid layer of crumbs spot-welded to the bottom that even the most aggressive Brillo pad session won't budge, it might just be time to replace the old fella. Best Buy has a Bella six-slice toaster oven on sale, down to less than $50 for today only. That's 50% off of the regular price, plus free shipping. And for all of you smoothie fans, Best Buy also has the popular Nutri Ninja personal blender with Auto IQ down under $70 ($30 off of the normal price).
A versatile toaster with nine settings to keep you from having to use the big-rig oven as much. Defrost chicken, toast garlic bread or make a 12-inch pizza in the well-rated Bella six-slice toaster. Ships for free by Monday or pick it up in-store today.
This small blender does the things you really want and need a blender to do: Namely, it pulverizes frozen fruit and dense veggies without leaving any chunks behind (according to enthusiastic buyer reviews). It also has a smart Auto IQ function that stops and starts the blend automatically, allowing the contents to settle and the blade to clear, resulting in a smoother finish. The Nutri Ninja comes with 18- and 24-ounce blending cups, each with a tight-fitting travel lid to take your smoothie or soup on the run. This unit also ships for free. By comparison, the same model is $112 at Amazon.
