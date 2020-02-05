This toaster oven does it all and it's more than 50% off -- today only

Bella/Best Buy

A complete toaster oven with air fryer function is currently more than 50% off at Best Buy, down to under $60 as the big-box retailer's Deal of the Day.

The Bella Pro Series 6-slice toaster oven proves a toaster oven can be much more than just a toaster. Yes, it will still ace your morning bagels and toast -- and we're thankful for that -- but it'll also air fry french fries, chicken wings and mozzarella sticks via super convection technology, for a crispy finish and deep-fried-like taste with little oil and far fewer calories. Oh, and it's large enough (and gets hot enough) to broil a whole chicken or cook a 12-inch pizza.

for free by Friday if you order during the one-day sale. Or buy online and pick it up at a local brick-and-mortar store the same day.

Best Buy also has the (pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer) on discount for $110 (down from $180) for today. The unit has more than 10 cook functions including dehydrator, steamer and rice cooker, but no verified purchase reviews so far.