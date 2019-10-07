This popular $10 blender will pay for itself in just a few spins

The perfect blender for smoothies, protein shakes (and perhaps even a cocktail or two) is on sale right now for less than the price of most artisan smoothies in New York. The Bella 14-ounce Rocket blender is currently down to less than $10 on Best Buy, where it's received an admiral 4.6 out of 5 stars in verified reviews.
The Bella Rocket blender is small enough to stash in just about any kitchen cupboard, easy to use with push-top start and stop and comes with handy attachments that turn the jar into a to-go cup. And don't sleep on this mini machine to do other useful kitchen tasks like grind fresh spices or a quick chop of veggies for stir fry or other recipes. At less than $10, it'll pay for itself in just a few uses.
The perfect countertop blender for morning smoothies, post-workout protein shakes and after-dinner sweet treats. Clean up is a snap and the entire unit is no larger than a two-liter bottle of soda.
