Kitchen deals under $15: An electric deep fryer and push-top blender

TGI Friday for sure, with two major kitchen steals happening at Best Buy. Getting pub grub from an actual pub isn't as simple as it once was, but you can make the same grub at home with a real deal electric deep fryer, on sale for just $15. For just $10, snag this easy Bella rocket push-top blender -- marked down from $30 for today only.

Cuisinart There isn't a faster, easier or less messy way to make a fast smoothie in the morning than Bella's 14-ounce push-top blender. Ingredients go in, you push down for a few and pop a drinking lid right onto the blending cup. You're ready to head out the front door. (Or the back door into the yard since there's nowhere to go.) It comes with two blades and a bonus shaker top to serve spice blends and fresh-grated cheese.

Bella You're going to need some french fries to get through the rest of 2020. We all are. You can make them easily and quickly in this 1.6-quart Bella countertop deep fryer. It's not so enormous that it'll overcrowd your storage space, but big enough to make chicken wings, onion rings and other snacks for the whole gang. Plus, the lid features a viewing window so you can safely monitor what's happening inside.

Choose free in-store pickup (you must still make the purchase online) and you can grab either deal later today, pending inventory.