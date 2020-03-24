Vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and immune boosters: all useful right now, all things you get from fresh juice. Right now, Best Buy has a powerful Bella Pro Series centrifugal juice extractor on sale for just $50 -- down from $100 -- as one of its Deals of the Day. The juicer has you covered for a quick and healthy breakfast or midday snack but what about dinner? This eye-catching stainless steel 7-quart digital Crock-Pot is also down to just $40 for today. A slow cooker makes the perfect sidekick for those lazy days at home -- of which many of us currently have a surplus.
Let's check out both deals.
The Bella Pro digital juice extractor sports five speeds to accommodate even the toughest, densest fruits and veggies. A 3-inch chute means you don't have to do much chopping or prep. And all removable parts are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
If sleek and shiny stainless steel is your thing, this might be the slow cooker for you. From the original slow cooker brand, the 7-quart Crock-Pot is plenty big to handle any family dinner or entertaining recipes. It also features smart design elements like easy-grip rubber sides and dishwasher-safe removable insert for simple cleanup.
Both of these appliances ship for free. Or you can choose free no-contact curbside pickup and grab your sharp new kitchen appliances later today.
Discuss: A powerful juicer for just $50 plus a sleek stainless steel Crock-Pot for $40
