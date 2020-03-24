A powerful juicer for just $50 plus a sleek stainless steel Crock-Pot for $40

Vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and immune boosters: all useful right now, all things you get from fresh juice. Right now, Best Buy has a powerful Bella Pro Series centrifugal juice extractor on sale for just $50 -- down from $100 -- as one of its Deals of the Day. The juicer has you covered for a quick and healthy breakfast or midday snack but what about dinner? This eye-catching stainless steel 7-quart digital Crock-Pot is also down to just $40 for today. A slow cooker makes the perfect sidekick for those lazy days at home -- of which many of us currently have a surplus.

Let's check out both deals.

Hamilton Beach The Bella Pro digital juice extractor sports five speeds to accommodate even the toughest, densest fruits and veggies. A 3-inch chute means you don't have to do much chopping or prep. And all removable parts are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

Crock-Pot If sleek and shiny stainless steel is your thing, this might be the slow cooker for you. From the original slow cooker brand, the 7-quart Crock-Pot is plenty big to handle any family dinner or entertaining recipes. It also features smart design elements like easy-grip rubber sides and dishwasher-safe removable insert for simple cleanup.

Both of these appliances ship for free. Or you can choose free no-contact curbside pickup and grab your sharp new kitchen appliances later today.