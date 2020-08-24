Pay just $15 for a well-rated coffee maker right now

Bella Housewares

I'm certain I've paid close to $15 for a single, fancy coffee house latte with trendy nut milk in a stylish cup. In my more practical moments, an economically home-brewed cup of quality coffee made in the comfort of my kitchen is one of life's great pleasures. Right now you can catch this Bella Pro series drip coffee maker for just $15 (yes, $15) at Best Buy.

The Bella 5-cup drip coffee maker is free from complicated bells and whistles -- a no-nonsense way to deliver caffeine for the entire house. The Bella brew system scores high marks in verified-purchase reviews, featuring a brew-pause function to snag a cup before it's done and a warmer that'll keep your java hot through to the last cup. Shipping for the coffee maker is $7, or choose free in-store pickup and have it by today.