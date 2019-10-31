An impressive 7-speed blender is just $20 (yes, $20) for today only

Best Buy

How many of us grew up on a rickety old blender that could barely mix liquids together, never mind crush ice or blend frozen fruit?

There's no shortage of $20 to $30 blenders on the market that totally stink, but for today only you can snag a $20 blender that actually works. Why? Because it's not a $20 blender at all. The Bella Pro Series 7-speed blender is on a deep one-day discount for just $20 (down from $80) as part of Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

Look no further than the many verified purchase reviews to discover there's really "no need to buy a blender more expensive than this one" and that it "perfectly blends everything from hard nuts to frozen berries, soft and fresh spinach and kale."

The slick metallic black blender has seven speeds and will easily mix up smooth smoothies, silky soups, salsa, shakes and frozen cocktails. At just twenty bucks, it's cheaper than anywhere else we've found it. And with speedy free shipping, you'll get your cool new blender by Nov. 5.

Not on the hunt for a blender? This Insignia air fryer, perfect for making healthier versions of our favorite fried foods and snacks, is also on sale for just $40 (down from $100) for today only.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.