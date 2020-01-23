Get ready for the big game with a space-age air fryer, nearly half off today

Deal Savings Price





I love a good trick play in football. But there are some trick plays in football hosting, too. Like sneaking healthier air fried versions of game day foods into your party spread that taste like they were deep-fried in oil, for instance. You can do that especially well with a highly rated Bella Pro Series air fryer, currently on sale down to just $70 at Best Buy as its Deal of the Day.

Best Buy

Air fryers have are definitely having a moment, having become uber-popular with folks looking to make guilty-pleasure snack foods like french fries, chicken wings and mozzarella sticks with a whole lot less guilt. The Bella Pro Series air fryer uses super convection technology to mimic the effects of deep-frying with little or no oil, which equals far fewer total calories and fat. (Cue the end-zone dance for that.) In addition to the air fryer, Best Buy has a trio of other kitchen deals on now and for today only. Let's dive in to the details -- and keep in mind that you'll get fast free shipping on any of these kitchen deals, or you can pick them up at your local Best Buy the same day after ordering online.

Read more: 15 unexpected air fryer recipes you have to try

This Bella air fryer's 3.4-liter basket is plenty of cook space to make dishes that feed a big crowd, and easy digital temp controls and timer take the guesswork out of executing. Plus it's got that space-age sleek robot look to add a touch of modern intrigue to your countertop collection.

Take more than 50% off the Nutri Ninja personal blender with FreshVac to keep smoothies and soups fresh overnight, down to just $60 today.

Snag a Frigidaire mini fridge in silver for $170 (normally $300). It makes a great addition to the TV room, whether it's football season or any other time of the year.