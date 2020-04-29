A powerful juicer, air fryer and multicooker for under $50 today at Best Buy

Deal Savings Price





Someone at Best Buy must have set their alarm for Cyber Monday several months early because the kitchen deals are piling on. Right now the big-box retailer has three small kitchen appliances with big impacts on your cooking routine for less than $50 each. The Bella Pro Series centrifugal juice extractor will give your healthy habits a shot in the arm and it's currently half-off, down to just $50. Meanwhile, this handsome Cuisinart air fryer is the easiest, fastest way to make healthy versions of your favorite guilty pleasure snacks and it's also down to just $50. Lastly, take $80 off a highly rated Insignia 8-quart multicooker (similar to Instant Pot) and cook all the things. It's marked way down to $40 during the one-day sale at Best Buy. Let's have a look at the three deals.

Insignia It might be more efficient to list the things you can't make in a multicooker. This large 8-quart Insignia functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer and rice cooker. Plus, there's the all-important saute feature so you can make roasts, briskets and pork loins all in the one pot. Compared to the Instant Pot, this model has all of the essential features and receives extremely high marks in nearly 2,000 buyer reviews.

Cuisinart Air fryers, like this sharp-looking Cuisinart model, replicate the results of deep-frying with an acute blast of super convection. You'll get a crispy outside and moist inside with none of the fat or oily mess associated with frying. Perfect for fries, cheese sticks and chicken wings. Or make tender and moist seafood like Cajun-dusted shrimp, scallops or calamari in minutes. Truly one of the most impactful kitchen innovations of the last decade and this Cuisinart gets great reviews from verified buyers.

Bella Housewares If your quarantine could use an infusion of vitamins and minerals, there's probably no better-tasting way to do it than with fresh juice. This Bella Pro Series juicer is powerful enough to handle even the densest ingredients like carrots, ginger and raw beets. Make endless combinations of juice, perfect for the morning or an afternoon snack to quiet the demons. Toggle between this model's five speeds, depending on your juicing subjects. An anti-drip spout prevents spilling and leaking, while the dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup easy.

All three items qualify for free shipping. Or choose Best Buy's no-contact curbside pickup and retrieve your new multicooker, juicer or air fryer later today, pending inventory.