Snag a $40 espresso machine with solid reviews right now at Best Buy

Problem: Espresso is one of those things that once you start drinking it daily, it can be hard to go back to whatever you had before. If you've ever spent a few weeks in Italy or France drinking really good smooth and creamy espresso shots, lattes and cappuccinos, turning on the old drip machine when you get back home can be a shock to the system. Answer: This well-rated Bella Pro Series Espresso Machine, currently on sale for $40 so you can have your sophisticated caffeine fix anytime.
The $40 sale price is about as inexpensive as you'll find a decent espresso machine and though we haven't had a chance to test it ourselves, we scoured the 200-plus verified purchase reviews and this sleek espresso machine seems to deliver for most customers. It's got a removable tray for easy cleaning and comes with a glass carafe to safely brew your espresso in. Plus, the Bella espresso machine has a stylish look and is small enough to fit comfortably in most kitchen counter arrangements.
In other Deals of the Day, Best Buy has a Chefman TurboFry 3.7-quart digital air fryer down to $40 (originally $80), a Mr. Coffee 12-cup drip coffee machine for $20 (down from $55) and a whimsical Cuisinart 10-cup popcorn maker marked down $300 to just $100, also for today only.
Best Buy will ship the popcorn maker or espresso machine for free. Or choose free in-store pickup on any item and grab it later today, pending inventory.
