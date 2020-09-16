CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Oculus Quest 2 review Apple boosts iPad Air performance Second stimulus check payment schedule iPhone 12 release prediction South Park's new special will tackle coronavirus Apple Watch Series 6 Venus discovery
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Daily deals: A $25 coffee maker, $30 blender and $40 multicooker

Some super savings on kitchen gear at Best Buy.

Deal
Savings
Price

Bells and whistles are fine and good, but there are only three things I really need from my coffee maker for us to get along. It has to be programmable, so I can start the brew when I need it -- which is generally 12 minutes before my alarm goes off so I can pretend I'm in a Folgers commercial. It needs a brew-pause function, because time slows down to a truly insufferable pace when you're waiting for that first cup. Lastly, it has to have auto shut-off because, well, I'm a bit of a space cadet and leaving the machine on all day is not particularly safe or eco-friendly. 

This Bella Pro Series coffee coffee machine has all three important functions, and did I mention it's currently on sale for just $25 -- down from $60 -- at Best Buy as one of its Deals of the Day? The big-box retailer also has this Oster 3-speed blender (also with great reviews) down to $30 and a large 8-quart Insignia multicooker (think Instant Pot) for just $40. Let's dig into these three noteworthy kitchen deals.

Bella 14-cup coffee maker: $25

You save $35
Best Buy

This $25 coffee maker has the essential features for a seamless morning. Program it to start brewing exactly when you need it. Use the brew-pause feature to steal a cup before it's done and a carafe warmer keeps your pot hot through to the last cup. 

$25 at Best Buy

Read more: 9 great coffee subscriptions for every type of coffee drinker

Oster Pro 500 3-speed blender: $30

You save $30
Best Buy

A well-rated, three-speed blender for the price of three fancy smoothies. It also has preset options for smoothies, food chopping and processing and two pulse speeds.

$30 at Best Buy

Insignia 8-quart multicooker: $40

You save $80
Insiginia

Make all of your fall favorites like soups, chilis, pot roasts and pulled chicken with minimal effort and very little cleanup. The 8-quart Insignia is big enough to handle dinner for a large family or game day group.

$40 at Best Buy