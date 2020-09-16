Daily deals: A $25 coffee maker, $30 blender and $40 multicooker

Deal Savings Price





Bells and whistles are fine and good, but there are only three things I really need from my coffee maker for us to get along. It has to be programmable, so I can start the brew when I need it -- which is generally 12 minutes before my alarm goes off so I can pretend I'm in a Folgers commercial. It needs a brew-pause function, because time slows down to a truly insufferable pace when you're waiting for that first cup. Lastly, it has to have auto shut-off because, well, I'm a bit of a space cadet and leaving the machine on all day is not particularly safe or eco-friendly.

This has all three important functions, and did I mention it's currently on sale for just $25 -- down from $60 -- at Best Buy as one of its Deals of the Day? The big-box retailer also has this (also with great reviews) down to $30 and a large 8-quart Insignia multicooker (think Instant Pot) for just $40. Let's dig into these three noteworthy kitchen deals.

Best Buy This $25 coffee maker has the essential features for a seamless morning. Program it to start brewing exactly when you need it. Use the brew-pause feature to steal a cup before it's done and a carafe warmer keeps your pot hot through to the last cup.

Best Buy A well-rated, three-speed blender for the price of three fancy smoothies. It also has preset options for smoothies, food chopping and processing and two pulse speeds.