Daily deals: A $25 coffee maker, $30 blender and $40 multicooker

Bells and whistles are fine and good, but there are only three things I really need from my coffee maker for us to get along. It has to be programmable, so I can start the brew when I need it -- which is generally 12 minutes before my alarm goes off so I can pretend I'm in a Folgers commercial. It needs a brew-pause function, because time slows down to a truly insufferable pace when you're waiting for that first cup. Lastly, it has to have auto shut-off because, well, I'm a bit of a space cadet and leaving the machine on all day is not particularly safe or eco-friendly.
This Bella Pro Series coffee coffee machine has all three important functions, and did I mention it's currently on sale for just $25 -- down from $60 -- at Best Buy as one of its Deals of the Day? The big-box retailer also has this Oster 3-speed blender (also with great reviews) down to $30 and a large 8-quart Insignia multicooker (think Instant Pot) for just $40. Let's dig into these three noteworthy kitchen deals.
This $25 coffee maker has the essential features for a seamless morning. Program it to start brewing exactly when you need it. Use the brew-pause feature to steal a cup before it's done and a carafe warmer keeps your pot hot through to the last cup.
A well-rated, three-speed blender for the price of three fancy smoothies. It also has preset options for smoothies, food chopping and processing and two pulse speeds.
Make all of your fall favorites like soups, chilis, pot roasts and pulled chicken with minimal effort and very little cleanup. The 8-quart Insignia is big enough to handle dinner for a large family or game day group.
