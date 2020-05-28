CNET también está disponible en español.

A sleek coffee maker and high-powered juicer are each under $40

Plus, a large digital air fryer is on discount at Best Buy.

Coffee or juice? Coffee or juice? With two rock-solid deals happening today at Best Buy, you don't have to choose. Make hot coffee in minutes with this sleek, programmable Bella Pro Flavor Infusion coffee maker or start the day with a hit of vitamins via fresh juice from this Bella 1,000-watt juice extractor -- both are under $40 (plus free shipping) today. Best Buy also has a large-capacity 16-liter Emerald digital air fryer for $85 (originally $150) to make big batches of healthier air-fried foods.

Bella Pro Flavor Infusion coffee maker: $40

Bella

Since a coffee maker is likely to take up permanent residence on your countertop, try to find one that looks good. This Bella 1,500-watt brewing system brews up to 12 cups in 10 minutes and has a sleek and modern aesthetic to boot. A strength selector function lets you customize your coffee and it's programmable 24 hours ahead of time so you wake up to fresh coffee, just like in the commercials.

$40 at Best Buy

Bella juicer: $40

Bella Housewares

This Bella juicer has five speeds to handle anything from berries and greens to tougher juicing candidates like apples, beets and carrots for an easy injection of vitamins, minerals, iron and other nutrients. The large 3-inch feed tube reduces prep time, and the 2-liter clear dishwasher safe plastic pulp container and brush make cleanup a snap. 

$40 at Best Buy