A sleek coffee maker for $30 and temperature-controlled Ember mugs on sale

Coffee is a way of life for me and many others just like me. Our strength in numbers have forced some pretty great innovations for both making and enjoying it, including this sleek, programmable Bella Pro Flavor Infusion coffee maker -- currently on sale for just $30. Then there are these nifty temperature-controlled Ember mugs that'll never let a cup go cold, currently marked down $70 for a set of two right now at Best Buy. Here's a closer look at both.
Since a coffee maker is likely to take up permanent residence on your countertop, try to find one that looks good. This Bella 1,500-watt brewing system brews up to 12 cups in 10 minutes and has a modern aesthetic to boot. A strength selector function lets you customize your coffee and it's programmable 24 hours ahead of time so you can wake up to fresh coffee, just like in the commercials.
As of now, it looks like this coffee maker is available for in-store pickup only so check your local Best Buy's inventory before finalizing your purchase.
Ember mugs keep your hot beverage heated for as long as an hour when fully charged. If the charging saucer is near, it'll stay charged all day, in fact. You can adjust the heat too, depending on how hot you like things, and you can even set the temperature remotely and save presets for your favorite beverages. A set of two is still not cheap at $130, but if you're jonesing for a great coffee gadget or gift, now would be the time to pick them up. Best Buy will ship the mugs for free.
