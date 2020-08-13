A sleek coffee maker for $30 and temperature-controlled Ember mugs on sale

Deal Savings Price



Coffee is a way of life for me and many others just like me. Our strength in numbers have forced some pretty great innovations for both making and enjoying it, including this sleek, programmable Bella Pro Flavor Infusion coffee maker -- currently on sale for just $30. Then there are these nifty temperature-controlled Ember mugs that'll never let a cup go cold, currently marked down $70 for a set of two right now at Best Buy. Here's a closer look at both.

Bella Since a coffee maker is likely to take up permanent residence on your countertop, try to find one that looks good. This Bella 1,500-watt brewing system brews up to 12 cups in 10 minutes and has a modern aesthetic to boot. A strength selector function lets you customize your coffee and it's programmable 24 hours ahead of time so you can wake up to fresh coffee, just like in the commercials. As of now, it looks like this coffee maker is available for in-store pickup only so check your local Best Buy's inventory before finalizing your purchase.