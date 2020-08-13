CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Avatar creators depart Netflix show BMW is making an M3 wagon Surface Duo phone Netflix will stream Broadway musical Diana Stimulus package status Surface Duo design
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

A sleek coffee maker for $30 and temperature-controlled Ember mugs on sale

Two deals that are sure to make a buzz.

Deal
Savings
Price

Coffee is a way of life for me and many others just like me. Our strength in numbers have forced some pretty great innovations for both making and enjoying it, including this sleek, programmable Bella Pro Flavor Infusion coffee maker -- currently on sale for just $30. Then there are these nifty temperature-controlled Ember mugs that'll never let a cup go cold, currently marked down $70 for a set of two right now at Best Buy. Here's a closer look at both.

Bella Pro Flavor Infusion coffee maker: $30

You save $50
Bella

Since a coffee maker is likely to take up permanent residence on your countertop, try to find one that looks good. This Bella 1,500-watt brewing system brews up to 12 cups in 10 minutes and has a modern aesthetic to boot. A strength selector function lets you customize your coffee and it's programmable 24 hours ahead of time so you can wake up to fresh coffee, just like in the commercials.

As of now, it looks like this coffee maker is available for in-store pickup only so check your local Best Buy's inventory before finalizing your purchase.

$40 at Best Buy

Ember temp-controlled mugs (set of 2): $130

You save $70
Ember

Ember mugs keep your hot beverage heated for as long as an hour when fully charged. If the charging saucer is near, it'll stay charged all day, in fact. You can adjust the heat too, depending on how hot you like things, and you can even set the temperature remotely and save presets for your favorite beverages. A set of two is still not cheap at $130, but if you're jonesing for a great coffee gadget or gift, now would be the time to pick them up. Best Buy will ship the mugs for free.

$130 at Best Buy