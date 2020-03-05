An $8 blender, $20 Crock-Pot and $10 sets of Riedel glasses -- today only

Deal Savings Price







Whether you're looking to sip a power-packed smoothie, a glass of prosecco or tasty broth from a slow-cooker soup, Best Buy has a fleet of one-day-only kitchen deals to help you achieve said sipping goals.

Right now the big-box retailer has sets of fancy Riedel glassware -- a favorite among industry folk -- down to $10, a nifty Bella personal blender for under $8 and the original Crock-Pot slow cooker for less than $20, all for today only. To sweeten the scenario, Best Buy has the KitchenAid artisan stand mixer down under $200 (originally $380), also just for today. The stand mixer is a must for baking but easily transforms into your own personal sous chef with its many handy attachments.

Get your shopping cart over $30 and Best Buy will ship it all for free. Or choose in-store pickup and grab your haul later today, pending inventory. Let's zoom in on these kitchen deals, available for today only at Best Buy.

Read more: Our favorite cookware sets of 2020

Riedel Elegant Riedel wine glasses, prosecco flutes and beer glasses are down to $10 (originally $40 for the set). Ask any professional in the drinks biz, the Austrian legacy brand is an industry favorite and you'll rarely find them priced this low.

Crock-Pot Cook fall-off-the-bone roasts, shredded chicken and hearty soups with the original Crock-Pot slow cooker for under $20, down from $36. Its tight-locking top means you can bring your food along and share with friends (If there's any left).

Now playing: Watch this: Instant Pot and Crock-Pot multicookers duke it out

Bella A blender for less than the price of a smoothie? This is the universe's way of politely asking you to stop giving all your expendable income to the overpriced smoothie joint around the corner.