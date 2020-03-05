An $8 blender, $20 Crock-Pot and $10 sets of Riedel glasses -- today only

Whether you're looking to sip a power-packed smoothie, a glass of prosecco or tasty broth from a slow-cooker soup, Best Buy has a fleet of one-day-only kitchen deals to help you achieve said sipping goals.
Right now the big-box retailer has sets of fancy Riedel glassware -- a favorite among industry folk -- down to $10, a nifty Bella personal blender for under $8 and the original Crock-Pot slow cooker for less than $20, all for today only. To sweeten the scenario, Best Buy has the KitchenAid artisan stand mixer down under $200 (originally $380), also just for today. The stand mixer is a must for baking but easily transforms into your own personal sous chef with its many handy attachments.
Get your shopping cart over $30 and Best Buy will ship it all for free. Or choose in-store pickup and grab your haul later today, pending inventory. Let's zoom in on these kitchen deals, available for today only at Best Buy.
Elegant Riedel wine glasses, prosecco flutes and beer glasses are down to $10 (originally $40 for the set). Ask any professional in the drinks biz, the Austrian legacy brand is an industry favorite and you'll rarely find them priced this low.
Cook fall-off-the-bone roasts, shredded chicken and hearty soups with the original Crock-Pot slow cooker for under $20, down from $36. Its tight-locking top means you can bring your food along and share with friends (If there's any left).
A blender for less than the price of a smoothie? This is the universe's way of politely asking you to stop giving all your expendable income to the overpriced smoothie joint around the corner.
And for a big-ticket score, Best Buy is selling the KitchenAid artisan stand mixer in cinnamon red or apple cider (yes, that's a color) for under $200, down from $380. Beyond mixing duties, you can put your KitchenAid in charge of meat grinding, pasta-making, juicing and even homemade ice cream with the many genius KitchenAid attachments.
