A popular air fryer for just $35 -- sale ends today

If you're ready to pull the trigger on an air fryer, Best Buy has a sweet deal on the Bella Pro Series 3.5-quart air fryer, which is down to less than $35 as one of its daily deals.

Air fryers are all the rage, using controlled super convection to mimic the effects of frying -- moist inside and crispy outside -- but with little or no oil. But if you're looking for a more complete countertop oven experience, Best Buy also has this Gourmia 12-in-1 digital toaster oven with air fryer function down to $60 (save $40) for today only.

Let's look a little closer at both.

Best Buy Make crispy french fries, wings or "fried" shrimp in minutes with none of the mess or added calories that come with deep frying. The Bella gets high marks in purchase reviews and you're not likely to find an air fryer much cheaper than this.

Gourmia This oven is more likely to need a permanent home on your counter, but its larger volume will expand your cooking capacity, making it great for hosts. It has 13 settings so you can roast, bake, broil, toast and, yes, air fry.

Best Buy will ship anything over $40 for free. Or choose free in-store pickup and snag your new oven later today, pending inventory.