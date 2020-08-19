Snag a $30 air fryer and $15 Cuisinart tea kettle right now

Bella Housewares

If you've got an air fryer itch to scratch but haven't wanted to commit the money or counter space, a smallish air fryer on sale for less than the price of a night of takeout is the time to go for it. Currently, the is marked down to $30 (normally $50) at Best Buy. It's big enough to healthy "fry" frozen snacks or a batch of fries or donuts for the kids (aka you) but small enough not to crowd your counter and it'll fit in most cupboards. The Bella also has easy analog controls and an auto shut-off function for safety. This model has yet to be reviewed on Best Buy but other air fryers by this spunky kitchenware producer get solid marks.

Speaking of inexpensive appliances that heat things quickly, Best Buy has a , down from $20, and a sleek , down to just $15 today. Shipping ranges from $6-$9, but if you get your cart over $40 it's free. Or make use of Best Buy's free no-contact, in-store pickup.