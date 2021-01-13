Belkin recalls its portable wireless iPhone charger due to 'fire and shock hazards'

Belkin

On Wednesday, Belkin recalled its Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition WIZ003 for iPhones due to fire and shock hazards, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. The power bank and charging stand combination was sold exclusively by Apple and Belkin from July through October 2020 for about $80, with about 2,280 units sold.

The charger includes a 10,000 mAh battery and wireless charging capabilities up to 10W when docked. A manufacturing defect in the power supply unit can cause the charger to malfunction and overheat, creating fire and shock risks, according to the recall notice. No injuries related to the overheating have been reported.

The charger is compatible with the iPhone 8 through iPhone 11 models. If you own one of these chargers, you should stop using it immediately and contact Belkin for instructions on safe disposal, and to get either a full refund or store credit.