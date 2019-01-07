CNET también está disponible en español.

Belkin readies new USB-C and Lightning headphones at CES 2019

Belkin is breaking into the the headphone business with new in-ear Rockstar wired earphones that have Lightning and USB-C connectors.

Belkin's RockStar headphones with Lightning connector arrive this summer. Now word yet on pricing.

Belkin makes an accessory called the Rockstar Lightning Audio + Charge Splitter that allows you to use your Lightning headphones while charging your Lightning-equipped Apple device. Now it's announced a new RockStar in-ear Lightning headphone that's due to ship this summer followed by a USB-C version of the same product.

There's no word on pricing yet but hopefully they'll sound better and cost around the same as a pair of Apple Earpods, which can be found online for around $25. You can also (obviously) make calls with them. 

Here are the Belkin RockStar headphones' key specs:

  • Durable construction with MFi certification.
  • Silicon ear tips provide enhanced fit and seal for noise isolation.
  • Sweat and water resistant.
  • On sale summer 2019 from Belkin.com.
  • RockStar Headphones with USB-C Connector coming later this year.
  • Available in black or white.
In white.

