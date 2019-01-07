Belkin makes an accessory called the Rockstar Lightning Audio + Charge Splitter that allows you to use your Lightning headphones while charging your Lightning-equipped Apple device. Now it's announced a new RockStar in-ear Lightning headphone that's due to ship this summer followed by a USB-C version of the same product.
There's no word on pricing yet but hopefully they'll sound better and cost around the same as a pair of Apple Earpods, which can be found online for around $25. You can also (obviously) make calls with them.
Here are the Belkin RockStar headphones' key specs:
- Durable construction with MFi certification.
- Silicon ear tips provide enhanced fit and seal for noise isolation.
- Sweat and water resistant.
- On sale summer 2019 from Belkin.com.
- RockStar Headphones with USB-C Connector coming later this year.
- Available in black or white.
CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
CES 2019
-
reading•Belkin readies new USB-C and Lightning headphones at CES 2019
-
Jan 7•Garmin brings lineup of SmartDrive portable GPS navigators to CES 2019
-
Jan 7•Garmin partners with Verizon for its first LTE fitness watch at CES 2019
-
Jan 7•CES 2019: Toyota honors mobility concepts designed to help disabled people
-
•See All
Discuss: Belkin readies new USB-C and Lightning headphones at CES 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.