Belkin expands its roster of wireless chargers

If you're on the hunt for a premium wireless charging solution for your wireless-charging enabled iPhone or Android smartphone, Belkin has several new products arriving later this year.

While prices haven't been announced, Belkin's current Boost Up Charging Pad costs $60 (£55, AU$100), and we expect these charging pads to start around that price. Here are their key specs, according to Belkin.

Boost Up Bold Wireless Charging Pad

Supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices



10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices



Variety of color options



Designed to minimize the amount of electromagnetic noise and to ensure full device functionality



Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick



Power adapter included



Availability Spring/Summer 2018 from Belkin

Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand

Universal wireless charging stand supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed



10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices



Ultimate positioning – the uniquely designed stand supports landscape and portrait mode in its natural state

Significant amount of shielding, precision resistors, premium materials and components inside of the charging pad provides maximum charging efficiency

Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick



Power adapter included



Availability Spring/Summer 2018 from Belkin



Boost Wireless Charging Car Mount

Universal wireless charging pad supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed



10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices



Ultimate positioning – supports mounting on dash or window, with adjustability to accommodate for different phone sizes



Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick



Charges upon contact while maintaining full device functionality including use of WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, LTE and other forms of data consumption and maintaining healthy battery life



Extra USB port for additional charging option



Availability Summer 2018 from Belkin

Boost Up Dual Wireless Charging Pad

Universal wireless charging pad supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed



10W output charge on each side delivers faster wireless charging to two devices at the same time



Two pads allow for multi-device / multi-accessory needs



Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick



Qi technology brings convenience to charging devices and batteries



Availability Summer 2018 from Belkin



Boost Up Wireless Charging System

Commercial-grade wireless charging system for public applications



Versatile mounting options include top-mount, flush-mount, or sub-surface mount



Designed for commercial applications including conference rooms, user desktops, retail, restaurants, hospitality/hotels, etc.



Availability Summer 2018 from Belkin



