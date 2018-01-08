Phyn

Phyn, a joint venture between industry giants Belkin International and Uponor is smartening home water usage with Phyn Plus, smart water assistant and shutoff system. Phyn Plus is intended to protect families and homes from leak damage with unmatched accuracy and reliability.

The company's water-sensing technology, which it showed off at CES 2018, combines Belkin's Wemo and Linksys platforms and advanced machine learning with pressure-sensor technology. These provide a water-sensing system with intelligent features.

The Phyn Plus measures micro changes in pressure at a rate of 240 times a second. It uses this data to learn the unique signatures of each of your home's fixtures and catch plumbing issues ranging from the pinhole leaks to faucet drips or frozen pipes. Phyn Plus uses algorithms to analyze this data as well as data from pressure, flow, and temperature sensors to create a full picture of your home's plumbing system.

Once the Phyn Plus has been professionally installed by the Uponor Pro Squad, a nationwide network of trained plumbers and water specialists, it will begin to learn about your water system. Phyn continues to learn over time, and when it notices a change in normal water use, you'll get an alert through the mobile app. If there's a major leak, such as a pipe burst, Phyn can turn off your water automatically with a built-in shut-off valve.

Pricing and Availability

The Phyn Plus will go on sale in the late spring for $850. International plans haven't yet been announced, but the $850 price tag converts to roughly £625 or AU$1,085.

Installation costs will vary by market and at launch, but Phyn Plus will be available in markets with the highest prevalence of leaks and water usage. These include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco, Washington D.C, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Toronto, Minneapolis and others.

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.