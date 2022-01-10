Bel-Air trailer offers first look at Peacock's new Fresh Prince reboot

Peacock

A trailer for Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, called Bel-Air, offered a first look at the upcoming series on Monday.

"This town will try to make you forget who you are and where you came from," the trailer begins, as scenes of actor Jabari Banks, who plays Will, flood the screen. "Don't let it do that."

You know the Banks family, but not like this. From executive producer Will Smith and Westbrook - #BelAirPeacock is streaming February 13. 🚕 Let's go home. pic.twitter.com/r6LD6y2yK3 — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 10, 2022

The series cast also includes Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

Bel-Air, which was trending on Twitter this morning, is set to kick off on Feb. 13, according to the ending frame of the trailer. The show was approved for a full two season in 2020, and will be available to watch on Peacock.