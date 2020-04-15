Lucasfilm

An eight-episode documentary series on the making of The Mandalorian is coming to Disney Plus just in time for Star Wars Day (May 4).

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will include interviews with cast and crew, new footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by executive producer Jon Favreau, Disney said Wednesday.

"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1," Favreau said in a statement.