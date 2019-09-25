Behemoth MegaBots battle mech for sale, slightly used

MegaBots

If you've ever wanted to climb into a 15-ton battle mech, crank its 430-horsepower Corvette engine to life and fight a car with your giant chainsaw arms, now's your chance. MegaBots is filing for bankruptcy, and its 17-foot-tall robot battle champion, Eagle Prime, is for sale on eBay.

The shuttering robot combat entertainment startup is out of money, according to its co-founder Matt Oehrlei. In a video posted to MegaBots' YouTube on Wednesday, Oehrlei detailed Eagle Prime's specifications and discussed the difficulty of financially maintaining the company.

"I think that is a pretty clear sign that there's no longer an appetite -- or a mass market appetite -- for nation-on-nation giant robot fights," Oehrle said.

"That said, I do think there could be technologies that could be developed in a giant robot sports league that could be re-applied to other industries like defense and material handling … I just don't think the MegaBots platforms are anywhere close to being useful for those applications right now."

Eagle Prime comes with a left arm claw attachment that appears large enough to throw an average-sized domestic washing machine; a giant drill attachment (only used once); a set of 500-pound steel knives; and a 6-inch double-barreled pneumatic cannon that may or may not work as it was used as a battering ram against a giant Japanese robot.

At time of publication, Eagle Prime had already commanded a high bid of $51,400 (about £41,592, AU$76,108). Bidding closes Oct. 3.