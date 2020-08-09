Become Marty McFly with your own hover skates, now marked down to $180

Segway

Marty never rode hoverskates, but there's no doubt that he'd have felt right at home wearing them around the local manure truck. I'm talking about Segway's Drift W1 e-skates, which are sort of like strapping a pair of tiny, shoe-sized hoverboards to your feet. If you're ready for your next self-balancing adventure, the is now available for $180 when you apply discount code WELCOME20 at checkout at Segway's online store.

That's 55% off the regular price of $400. The Segway site claims the list price is $500, and that might be technically true, but I doubt anyone pays that much for them -- Amazon, for example, claims the list price is $400 and is .

I'll be honest: I've never tried the W1, and I'm unlikely to give them a shot, ever. I own and adore my , but I was never comfortable on skates and I suspect that before I strap independent self-balancing skates on my two feet I should probably leave a note to my loved ones. But there are a lot of people out there who are braver than I am, and the W1 is for them. The Drift W1 has a top speed of about 12 mph and a riding time of 40 minutes on a single charge, and, according to CNET's Aloysius Low, only takes a few minutes to get the hang of. Learn more by reading his first impressions of the Segway Drift W1 from a couple years ago.

I don't know how long this deal will last, but if you've ever dreamt of skating around like you're from the future, right now you can snag them for a pretty sweet price, which appears to match the lowest price they've ever sold for at Amazon.

