Beavis and Butt-Head coming to Comedy Central for two new seasons

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Settle down, Beavis -- the boys are coming back again. The animated sitcom Beavis and Butt-Head will come to Comedy Central for two new seasons, Deadline reported on Wednesday. The two dimwitted animated friends starred in their own show for seven seasons in the 1990s, plus a big-screen 1996 movie, and then an eighth season in 2011.

Representatives of Comedy Central didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Creator Mike Judge will be back to write, produce and voice both title characters, the report said. In addition to two new seasons, additional spin-offs and specials are planned.

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge said in a statement cited by Deadline.

"Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light years from their own," said Chris McCarthy in the statement. McCarthy is president of ViacomCBS' Entertainment & Youth Group, which owns Comedy Central. (CBS is CNET's parent company.)

No date was given for the show's return.