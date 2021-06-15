Beauty and the Beast is getting a Disney Plus prequel

Disney

The live-action Beauty and the Beast remake is getting an eight-episode Disney Plus prequel series, Disney said Tuesday. Josh Gad and Luke Evans are coming back as LeFou and Gaston, with Briana Middleton joining them as LeFou's stepsister.

Also returning is composer Alan Menken, who helped shape the timeless soundtrack of the 1991 original and the 2017 remake.

"Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle's epic romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou's step-sister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure," the synopsis reads.

The show doesn't have a title or release date yet, but production will kick off in spring 2022.