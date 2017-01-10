Beauty or beast? Belle doll looks like Justin Bieber in a dress

Emma Watson charmed crowds over the weekend when a new "Beauty and the Beast" television spot featured her lovely singing voice. But the doll version of Watson dressed as Belle hit a sour note.

When William Herrington spotted the doll at a Colorado JC Penney store and posted the images to Flickr, fans immediately decided the doll looked less like Watson and more like a number of other celebrities. Most seemed to think this version of Belle looked like another famous face known for music -- Justin Bieber.

Are you seeing the resemblance? Some others saw a political lookalike.

Others figured a spy was involved.

Or Kristen Stewart while expecting her "Twilight" half-vampire baby.

Or John Malkovich.

At least one person was concerned about the dollmaker's employment status after the social media deluge began.

Although others felt that perhaps the blind sculpture artist from Lionel Richie's "Hello" video had landed the Belle assignment.

Some just felt Belle looked like she was angrily awaiting her caffeine.

You can watch the real Watson, and "Beast" Dan Stevens, get all dolled up for the live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" when it hits theaters internationally in March.