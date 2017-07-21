2:32 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

If you thought Beats' neckband-style Bluetooth sports headphone was a little too expensive at $150, Best Buy currently has the black version on sale for $100 -- or $50 off -- as part of its Black Friday in July sale that ends tomorrow (July 22).

Best Buy has previously offered the BeatsX at this price, but it's the lowest price we've seen on this headphone, which I gave four stars to in my review.

Note: Add the headphone to your cart to see the sale price on the BeatsX.