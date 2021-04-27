Beats Powerbeats Pro hit the lowest price we've seen: $160 at Best Buy

Sarah Tew/CNET

Everyone's always talking about the AirPods (and AirPods Pro), but let's not forget Apple's "other" true-wireless earbuds, the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Although they frequently go on sale for $200, it's rare to see them for less. So check out this unofficial Mother's Day deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the in lava red or spring yellow.

The Powerbeats Pro are designed with athletic users in mind, relying on over-the-ear hooks and noise-isolating rubber ear tips. Those hooks make it all but impossible for the 'buds to come loose, even during the bounciest of exercises. Plus, the Powerbeats Pro are sweatproof; AirPods are not.

Meanwhile, that noise-isolating design helps give the Powerbeats an audio-quality advantage over AirPods: "Richer, cleaner sound with bass that's not only much bigger but tighter," according to CNET editor David Carnoy's Powerbeats Pro review.

The case is a bit on the large side, though, and it doesn't charge wirelessly. Even so, the Powerbeats Pro easily scored a spot on our list of the best sports headphones for 2021 -- and that was based on the $250 price tag. If you've been eyeballing these but cringing at the price, here's your chance to cut the cringe factor by a hefty $90.

What do you think? Good deal at this price or still far too expensive?

