Everyone's always talking about AirPods (and AirPods Pro), but let's not forget Apple's "other" true-wireless earbuds, the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Although they don't often dip below their $250 list price, and almost never go below their occasional $200 sale price, Nationwide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the Beats Powerbeats Pro for $184.99 with promo code NWD14. Note that you must be signed into your Rakuten account to use that code.

The Powerbeats Pro are designed with athletic users in mind, relying on over-the-ear hooks and noise-isolating rubber ear tips. Those hooks make it all but impossible for the 'buds to come loose, even during the bounciest of exercises. Plus, they're sweatproof; AirPods are not.

Meanwhile, that noise-isolating design helps give the Powerbeats an audio-quality advantage over AirPods: "Richer, cleaner sound with bass that's not only much bigger but tighter," according to David Carnoy's Powerbeats Pro review.

The case is a bit on the large side, though, and it doesn't charge wirelessly. Even so, the Powerbeats Pro easily scored a spot on our list of the best sport headphones for 2020 -- and that was based on the $250 price tag. If you've been eyeballing these but cringing at the price, here's your chance to cut the cringe factor by $65.

Pro tip: Want to save even more? Best Buy currently has the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Beats Powerbeats Pro for $149.99 (though I've seen them as low as $119.99, so watch for future discounts if you're not in a hurry). Although you're sacrificing some warranty -- these are covered for 90 days instead of one year -- you're also saving quite a bit more money.

What do you think? Good deal at this price or still far too expensive?

Note: Originally published last year. Updated to reflect changes in availability.

