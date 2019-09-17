Sarah Tew/CNET

We've seen plenty of AirPods deals of late, but Apple's "other" true-wireless earbuds, the Beats Powerbeats Pro, rarely dip below their $250 list price. It happened once, just before Labor Day, and now the deal is back: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals (via Rakuten) has the Beats Powerbeats Pro for $199.99 with promo code DS36. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The Powerbeats Pro are designed with athletic users in mind, relying on over-the-ear hooks and noise-isolating rubber ear tips. Those hooks make it all but impossible for the 'buds to come loose, even during the bounciest of exercises.

Meanwhile, that noise-isolating design helps give the Powerbeats an audio-quality advantage over AirPods: "Richer, cleaner sound with bass that's not only much bigger but tighter," according to David Carnoy's Powerbeats Pro review.

The case is a bit on the large side, though, and it doesn't charge wirelessly. Even so, the Powerbeats Pro easily scored a spot on our list of the best sport headphones for 2019 -- and that was based on its $250 price tag. If you've been eyeballing these but cringing at the price, here's your chance to cut the cringe factor by 20%.

Note: Originally published last month. Updated to reflect new sale prices and/or availability.

