Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Everyone's always talking about AirPods, but let's not forget Apple's "other" true-wireless earbuds, the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Although they don't often dip below their $250 list price, most major retailers now have the Beats Powerbeats Pro for $199.95. You can find them at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for the same price.

The Powerbeats Pro are designed with athletic users in mind, relying on over-the-ear hooks and noise-isolating rubber ear tips. Those hooks make it all but impossible for the 'buds to come loose, even during the bounciest of exercises.

Meanwhile, that noise-isolating design helps give the Powerbeats an audio-quality advantage over AirPods: "Richer, cleaner sound with bass that's not only much bigger but tighter," according to David Carnoy's Powerbeats Pro review.

The case is a bit on the large side, though, and it doesn't charge wirelessly. Even so, the Powerbeats Pro easily scored a spot on our list of the best sport headphones for 2019 -- and that was based on the $250 price tag. If you've been eyeballing these but cringing at the price, here's your chance to cut the cringe factor by 20%.

Pro tip: Want to save even more? Best Buy currently has the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Beats Powerbeats Pro for $139.99 (though they were briefly on sale for $20 less yesterday). Although you're sacrificing some warranty (these are covered for 90 days instead of one year), you're also saving quite a bit more money.

Read more: The best Apple AirPods and Beats Wireless earbuds deals

Note: Originally published earlier. Updated to reflect changes in availability.

Now playing: Watch this: Beats Powerbeats Pro have AirPods’ new features but sound...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.