Missed Prime Day? Grab the Beats Flex headphones for $39

Apple recently released its new Beats Studio Buds. I liked them, but they're $150, and not everybody wants to spend $150 on a pair of headphones. If you're in that camp, the may be your best budget option when it comes to Apple earbuds, though they're "wired-wireless" headphones. They list for $50 but are now . That's the same price they were during Prime Day and matches their lowest price. While that's only an $11 discount, I thought they were already a good value at $50.

The good news is they sound better than both the original BeatsX (which launched with a list price of $150) and standard AirPods. They also work well for making calls and have better battery life than their predecessor. The bad news? Their design is passé in a world now dominated by true-wireless earbuds. However, some people like having a cord between the buds so they can leave them dangling around their neck when not in use. And anybody who's lost an AirPod can attest to that one big design advantage of a neckband-style wireless headphone. Read my full Beats Flex review here.

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.

