Beat the heat: Five personal fans for $8 or less

Deal Savings Price







Air conditioning doesn't solve every summertime heat problem. Sometimes you just need a fan to push some air past you, whether it's while you sit at your desk, lounge on the sofa, or wander around outside sweltering under the angry sun. A personal fan might be just the ticket; you can get one with its own rechargeable battery or USB-powered, and they generally always run $20 or less. Well, thanks to the miracle of discounts, I managed to round up no fewer than four personal fans that cost $8 or less.

EasyAcc This 5-inch desk fan is finished in bronze and is actually kind of adorable, reminiscent of an old-style floor fan but sized for a dollhouse. It has non-slip silicone sleeves on the feet, is USB-powered (no battery), has two fan speeds. You can tilt or angle it to blow air at any angle. The usual price is $20, but automatically reduces to $8 at checkout -- no code or coupon required.

Funme The Funme Necklace Fan features a 2,600-mAh battery that can run for as long as 12 hours on its lowest of 3 speeds (but dial it up to high speed and the runtime drops to 3 hours). It recharges in 4-6 hours via USB. When hung around your neck, the fan can be angled up to 180 degrees so you can position it to blow air across your face exactly the way you prefer -- or use it as a desk fan instead. It weighs 4.4 ounces. Usually priced at $13, you can get the fan for $6.47 when you apply code 3URYH4BC at checkout.

Lecone The Lecone Necklace Fan hangs around your neck and the blades are mounted in a case that's shaped sort of like a slingshot. It weighs about 4.3 ounces around your neck and the angle of the blades is fully adjustable. You can also take it off and use it as a desk fan as well. Either way, you will get about 7 hours of runtime at the lowest of the three fan speeds. The fan sells for $13 but if you apply the coupon on the product page and discount code 98TQ6QAB at checkout, it's currently selling for $6.59.

Gafild This desktop USB-powered fan has micro-USB port in back for power and a knob in front that, rather than offering just two or three speeds, smoothly varies the fan speed from creating a strong breeze blowing toward you to changing the airflow direction and pulling hot air away from you. No code is needed -- this fan is already marked down to its lowest price ever: $8 from its original price of $19.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.