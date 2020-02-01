Beat back the winter blues: Save up to 30% on Honeywell portable heaters right now

Honeywell

Tomorrow is Groundhog Day, when America observes a bizarre annual ritual in which we have collectively agreed that if a burrowing rodent sees its shadow, we'll be subjected to six more weeks of winter. No shadow, on the other hand, means an early spring. No matter which way the magical marmot leans, there's still enough cold days ahead that you might want to get a portable heater for that one room in your house that never quite gets warm enough -- or you can take it to the office and keep it under your desk. Honeywell apparently want to help out -- right now, the company has a handful of portable heaters on sale at Amazon ranging from 20% to 30% off, depending upon the model. These deals run now through Feb. 22.

Honeywell This heater has a compact, modern design that's perfect for the office or small rooms. It outputs 1500 watts of heat and includes an adjustable thermostat with 2 heat settings, including a "low" setting that's designed for energy efficiency. It also has a tip-over switch, a housing that's cool to the touch and overheat protection.

Honeywell With 1500 watts of heating power and six customizable heat settings, this cool-to-the-touch ceramic housing heater can safely heat an entire room. A couple of innovative features make this an interesting choice. The HeatPhase Timer automatically shuts the heater off after a set period (from 30 minutes to two hours). In addition, Quiet mode setting uses a low heat setting and fan to produce a gentle and relaxing "white noise." It also features tip-over and overheat protection.

Honeywell The EnergySmart Thermawave Ceramic Heater is a 1500 watt heater that, as the name suggests, has EnergySmart technology that regulates power consumption based on set temperature -- so it generates heat in an energy efficient manner. Honeywell claims it can save up to 35% on your heating bills compared to other portable heaters. The ceramic housing is cool to the touch, and it has additional safety features like tip-over and overheat protection.

Honeywell The TurboForce Circulator is a 1500 watt heater that uses a fan to provide circulation. It has three pivot positions -- 15 degrees, 30 degrees and 45 degrees -- as well as a trio of oscillation modes to spread the heat around any size room. It can also be set to fan-only mode, with the heater turned off. The heater can be set to turn off automatically and has built-in tip-over protection.

