Be a Mother's Day hero: Save 20% on photo restoration software and fix your mom's photos

This is going to date me a bit, but I'll admit that when digital photography was young, I spent countless hours scanning old photos and then fiddling endlessly with them to de-age them as much as possible. These days, you can clean up and restore old photos with just a few clicks, in a fraction of the time it used to take me. Vivid-Pix Restore is a photo editor that you can use to import prints, slides and other kinds of comments and clean them up almost instantly. If you want to be a hero to your mom for Mother's Day this year, you can grab a copy and clean up her grandmother's photo collection. And right now, you can get Vivid-Pix Restore for $40, which is $10 less than the usual price. This CNET-exclusive deal is applied automatically when you get to the checkout.
Vivid-Pix Restore doesn't require any Photoshop-level photo editing expertise. Instead, you just select the photo, indicate what kind of image it is, and the software does the rest. An integrated AI gives you a choice of edits, recommending the one it thinks is best. You can then fine-tune the results by choosing to make it color or black & white, as well as a handful of other tweaks.
I don't know about your mom, but mine loves seeing restored photos. Here's a way to transform her entire collection of photo albums, restoring them to full color and dialing in details that were until recently lost to the ravages of time.
