BBC will launch a new subscription streaming channel in the US in 2021

BBC Select will stream BBC documentaries and exclusives never before made available in North America.

BBC Select

BBC Studios on Wednesday unveiled plans for BBC Select, a new subscription streaming channel that will launch in the US and Canada in early 2021, Deadline reported

BBC Select will be available as a subscription channel on Amazon Prime Video and the Apple TV app, and will specialize in news programming around culture, politics and ideas. At launch, shows will include those never before streamed in North America, according to its website, including Louis Theroux's BBC documentaries Selling Sex and Surviving America's Most Hated Family, Channel 4's Grayson Perry: Big American Road Trip and exclusives like Mary Beard's Shock of the Nude and Adam Curtis' All Watched Over By Machines Of Loving Grace.

It will join other BBC Studios international subscription channels including BBC Earth and BBC Brit, Deadline noted. BBC Select will also join a growing number of subscription streaming services that launched in the last two years, including Disney Plus, HBO Max and NBC's Peacock

BBC Select's price, launch date and full lineup have yet to be announced.

