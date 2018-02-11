He's baaaack! But this time, he remembered to lock the door.
Professor Robert Kelly, aka the "BBC Dad" of viral video fame, appeared on Sky News over the weekend to comment on the North and South Korean Olympic athletes marching into the Opening Ceremonies together Friday night. But Twitter reaction focused less on what Kelly said, and more on what didn't happen.
A tweet Sunday from British editor David Jones pointed out that it's almost impossible to watch Kelly interviews now without concentrating on the door behind him, hoping to see a return visit from his irrepressible family.
Back in March, Kelly gained viral fame when his two kids and his wife gatecrashed a live Skype interview he was conducting with the BBC. First, 4-year-old daughter Marion strutted in, then 8-month-old James followed in his rolling walker, and last, Kelly's wife, Jung-a Kim, desperately yanked the kids back out.
The YouTube video of the moment has been watched by 26 million people, earning Kelly the nickname "BBC Dad." (And yes, Kelly was wearing pants -- many assumed he might not have been, thus giving him a reason to stay seated as things escalated.)
This is far from Kelly's first interview since the family frolic. As a professor at Pusan National University in South Korea, he's an in-demand expert whenever Korea makes the news -- you can watch more of his interviews on his own YouTube channel. But now that the Winter Olympics have begun, Kelly is once again reaching a wider audience. And his fans know what they want.
On Feb. 7, Kelly's original interview was named Best TV Moment at the Broadcast Awards, an event that celebrates the best in British television.
