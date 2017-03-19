BB-8 bacon cheese ball is the droid-snack you're looking for

BB-8's roly-poly round shape helped him charm viewers of 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." It also makes him just a little bit cheesy -- in the best possible way.

A new video posted to the official Star Wars YouTube account on Sunday shows that BB-8 makes a delicious bacon cheese ball for your next happy hour at the Mos Eisley cantina.

The recipe and its assembly couldn't be simpler -- cream cheese, cheddar, Parmesan, bacon, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, almonds and a few black olives and pretzels have BB-8 rolling in no time. But unless you're Darth Vader, you'll feel a little evil when you cut into the cute little guy to spread him on crackers.

To wash him down? Maybe some of Luke Skywalker's home planet favorite, blue Bantha milk.

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.