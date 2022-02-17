Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' Movie Trailer Reveals Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker

Well it's one for the money, two for the show, here's the trailer for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie so go go go!

You may remember back in the early days of the pandemic that Tom Hanks caught Covid in Australia while shooting a biopic of the legendary singer, and here's your first look at what he was working on. Hanks makes the most of a 50s hat, serious makeup and a particularly ripe accent to play Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker, seen in the trailer spotting the potential in a snake-hipped young southern boy name of Elvis Presley.

Austin Butler, who previously appeared in The Carrie Diaries, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Shannara Chronicles, plays Presley. The film follows the man they called the King of rock'n'roll from his earliest performances through his stint in the army, comeback special and troubled later days. Olivia DeJonge also stars as Priscilla Presley.

Luhrmann cast contemporary musicians and artist to play other twentieth century musical icons, including singer/songwriter Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, model Alton Mason as Little Richard, Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur Crudup, and artist Shonka Dukureh as Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton. Kelvin Harrison Jr. from The Trial of the Chicago 7 plays B.B. King.

Elvis (the movie) is scheduled to take care of business in theaters June 24, 2022.