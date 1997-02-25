Bay secures mobile access

(BAY) may have the answer for administrators looking to connect their mobile user population to the corporate network.

The struggling networking company released new software that lets Internet service providers and telecommunications carriers offer virtual private networking (VPN) capabilities in secure data tunnels based on the Internet Protocol (IP), the communications protocol for the Internet. The new software, called BayStream Dial VPN Services, runs only on Bay Networks hardware.

VPN capabilities offer a corporation a dedicated, secure route for remote users to dial into a corporate network. Bay's software takes advantage of the Mobile IP protocol, which offers data streams an exclusive "tunnel" to a corporate network gateway. This way, the software bypasses the public network, avoiding the security concerns that accompany remote access over public lines.

The BayStream Dial VPN Services will soon support the Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP).

The new BayStream VPN services are available now at no charge for carriers and ISP's using the BayStream Remote Access software 4.2, which is included in the 5000 MSX switching platform, and the BayStream Router software 7.0, which is priced from $2,500 to $10,000.