Batwoman will have Hush origin, Burt Ward cameo revealed at Comic-Con panel

Batwoman's pilot screened to fans during the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel Saturday, with executive producers Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries revealing details about the cameos and characters set up for the Ruby Rose-starring show.

The upcoming season will feature an origin story for the Batman villain Hush.

"The character of Tommy Elliot who ultimately becomes the supervillain Hush but we're seeing his origins of why he hates Batman so much," Dries said after the pilot screening.

Also to come for classic TV fans, actor Burt Ward who played Robin in the 1960s Batman series will be making a cameo at some point during the show's first season.

The pilot episode, which we will dive into in a separate story, heavily features Rose's Kate Kane in many fight scenes without her costume -- a decision that was very influenced by how the character is military-trained.

"She's actually getting thrown against the wall and punched in the face," Dries said, noting that Rose's character attended the fictional military academy of Point Rock Academy.

Without getting too far into spoilers, Dries and Schechter mentioned that Kane's time at the military academy would have taken place before the end of the "Don't ask, don't tell" policy, heavily affecting how Kane's experience as an out lesbian went at the military academy.

Batwoman, who previously debuted during a crossover with The CW's Arrow, Flash and Supergirl series, will also be developing a stronger relationship with Supergirl as the shows begin to crossover further.

Dries said that while glimpsed during the show's Elseworlds event, that viewers will eventully "see that core bond move into a Kate-Kara friendship" mentioned Supergirl's lead character of Kara Zor-El played by Melissa Benoist.

Ruby Rose's casting as Batwoman was first revealed in August 2018, at the time with a confirmed appearance for the Elseworlds event with the possibility of a series. That series is now set to debut Oct. 6 on The CW.