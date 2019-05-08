Batwoman teaser shows caped crusading Ruby Rose

The CW

After making her debut in an Arrowverse crossover last year, Batwoman is officially coming to the CW Television Network, in a series starring Ruby Rose.

A teaser trailer released Tuesday shows Batwoman's back as she stands on a rooftop, her cape flowing in the wind, the Bat Signal lighting up the night sky. The short video ends with a front shot of Batwoman and then an image of the show's logo with "coming soon" emblazoned across it.

The CW's description of the show says: "Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (star Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope."

News of Rose playing the female caped crusader dropped last August and was met with a backlash on Twitter, causing the actor to leave the social media platform.

Rose still made her first appearance as Batwoman during The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl three-episode crossover event, Elseworlds, in December. A pilot was ordered in January; then on Tuesday, the CW announced it had picked up the show.

The CW didn't have additional comment on the teaser but said it'll present its fall schedule during upfronts on May 16.