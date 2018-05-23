Watch the Battlefield V reveal with Trevor Noah: WWII and free DLC

For generations (game console generations, that is) two factions have fought over the right to be called the most popular first-person shooter. Last week, Call of Duty laid its cards on the table, drastically changing the CoD formula to shoe-in a battle royale mode. Battlefield V had its turn on Wednesday, revealing game features, new modes, DLC details and a release date in a special reveal stream hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah.

Developer Dice's gimmick? It's bringing the series back to where it all started: World War II.

Naturally, that throwback includes bringing back classic Battlefield multiplayer modes like majority rule conquest, but there are tons of new features to drool over, too.

Dice

Specifically, the team called out an upgrade to operations -- now called "grand operations." It takes players on a tour across multiple game modes and multiple maps. The operation experience isn't set in stone, either: the next map in a game will be chosen based on how the previous round ended.

The idea, the developers say, is to use the progression of a battle to tell the story through the medium of online multiplayer. If you're looking for a more conventional narrative, however, don't worry: The War Stories mode introduced in Battlefield 1 is coming back to serve up adventures focusing on specific heroes.



That's all pretty standard stuff, to be honest -- but like Call of Duty, there are big changes coming to Battlefield V. Specifically, in the monetary department. Remember the lootbox controversy that plagued Star Wars: Battlefront II? Dice promises it won't carryover to Battlefield V, saying that players "can't pay to get an unfair advantage." In fact, even series-standard DLC is gone: There will be no premium pass in Battlefield V. All players will get access to every multiplayer map released after launch.

Oh, and speaking of launch, the game will be released worldwide on October 19 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.



Miss the live announcement? You can rewatch the whole thing right here: